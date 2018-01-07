Man kills robber by running him over with car in Karachi

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: As street crime in Karachi remains on the rise, a man run over two alleged robbers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality on Sunday after they attempted to rob him of his mobile phone and valuables. One of them was killed while the other was injured. The man driving the car was also injured.

The incident took place when the robbers intercepted the man when he got out of an ATM booth after drawing cash. When they demanded that he hand over the cash and mobile phone to them, he ran them over with his car. The vehicle got out of the driver's control and he was also injured. Meanwhile, one of the alleged robbers died while the other was injured.