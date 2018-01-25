iPhone battery explodes after man bites it for quality check

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Weird
If you want to check the authenticity of your phone's battery, don't bite it. The results could be even worse than what you may have thought.

It actually happened in China where a man, while looking for a new replacement battery for his iPhone at an electronics store, inexplicably decided to bite into one of the batteries to somehow test its authenticity, leading the device to suddenly explode in a ball of fire.

Video of the bizarre incident which was captured in the store's CCTV camera was posted on YouTube.

Watch here…
Story first published: 25th January 2018

 

