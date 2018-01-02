MADURAI: A 27-year-old software engineer committed suicide in Madurai on Sunday as he was frustrated over a hair fall problem, police said, reported Times of India.

The deceased has been identified as R Mithun Raj of Jaihindpuram, who was working in a software company in Bengaluru.

Police said the techie had a skin problem on his scalp due to which his hair was falling. He had tried many medicines, but nothing prevented his hair fall.

Mithun started his career in Infosys in Chennai. After working there for a few years, he joined an IT company in Bengaluru last year. His father, Ravi, had died long ago and his mother, Vasanthi, stayed at Jaihindpuram in Madurai.

Vasanthi started looking for a suitable alliance for him, but in vain. Meanwhile, Mithin’s worry about his hair loss deepened.

Mithun, who was on leave, appeared depressed in the last few weeks. He often aired his concerns to his mother, and she comforted him by saying everything would be alright soon.

On Sunday, Vasanthi went to a temple. When she returned home, she found her son hanging from the ceiling of a room. With the help of neighbours, she rushed him to Government Rajaji Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was declared brought dead.

The Jaihindpuram police registered a case based on complaint filed by Vasanthi.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018