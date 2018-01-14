Body of MQM-London’s Dr Zafar Arif found in Rehri Goth

He was a resident of DHA Phase VI.Â The elderly retired professor's identity card was found with the body, which was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. According to JPMC director Dr Seemi Jamali, the cause of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem.According to ASI Amir Husain, police found the body on the back seat of the car. They had acted upon information about the body.Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Sattar of MQM-Pakistan has also confirmed that the body was of Prof Zafar Arif. "He has been murdered and we stand with the family of the deceased professor," said Dr Sattar while speaking to the media.On October 22, 2016, Sindh Rangers had taken Dr Arif and Kunwar Khalid Yunus of the London-based MQM into custody from outside the Karachi Press Club, where they were due to address a press conference.Before MQM London leaders arrived at the press club's premises, a large number of Rangers personnel had taken positions in the surrounding area and were checking the vehicles that were passing by.Dr Arif was taken into custody before he could enter the press club. He was taken in a Rangers mobile van to an undisclosed location.He was finally released from Central Jail Karachi on April 18, 2017, after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued his release order in a case pertaining to an alleged hate speech by party founder and leader Altaf Hussain.Earlier on April 7, the ATC-I had granted him and another leader of the MQM's London faction, Amjadullah Khan, bail in the case against a surety of Rs0.1 million. Khan was to be released on April 12, however, the authorities took more than a week to verify the surety submitted by Dr Arif.The court directed the Central Jail superintendent to release the retired professor if not jailed in any other case.

Story first published: 14th January 2018