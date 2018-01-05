After army, RSS keeps Indians safe: former Indian SC judge

January 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEW DELHI: Former Indian Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas said that after the Army, it is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that keeps Indians safe, according to a tweet sent out by BJP leader Sambit Patra.

In his tweet, Patra was quoting from an address by Thomas at an RSS instructors’ training camp in Kottayam district of Kerala on Sunday, reported Times of India.

The 80-year-old retired judge said that after the Indian constitution, democracy and Army, it is “fortunately” the presence of the RSS which guards Indians.

Thomas further credited the RSS for freeing the country from the clutches of the Emergency.

Thomas was appointed an SC judge in 1996. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2007 for services in the field of social affairs.

He is famous for presiding over the Supreme Court bench that confirmed the death sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.


