It is a cat: PIA flight delayed

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Weird
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-503 from Karachi to Gwadar was delayed after the pilot signalled of danger on board.

According to PIA sources, after receiving the call from the pilot, the plane was surrounded by Airport Security Force (ASF) commandos and fire tenders, private news channel reported.

After the plane was searched, it was discovered that a cat was hiding in the cockpit, following which the flight was allowed to take off. â€“ app


Story first published: 22nd December 2017

 

