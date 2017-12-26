Indian molesters kill 13-year-old as he tries to save mother

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
AHMEDABAD: A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in India on Sunday night for trying to protect his mother from molestation by a gang of seven attackers allegedly led by the son of a head constable, reported Times of India.

Four of the seven accused were arrested on Monday and teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining three. Those arrested include key accused, Amit Thakur, the 22-year-old son of head constable Avnishsinh Thakur of Gomtipur police station.

DCP Himkar Singh said the boy and his family eked out a living making brooms and stayed in a roadside shanty at Odhav, east Ahmedabad.

The boy’s mother said Amit, who was drunk, had passed lewd remarks at her on Sunday evening. Thakur fled when people gathered, but he returned later in the night.

“The boy’s mother said the accused tried to drag her away with them. Her shrieks woke up her husband and son who rushed to defend her. Thakur stabbed the boy and he died on the spot due to excessive bleeding,” said Singh, adding that the woman and her husband suffered injuries.


Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

