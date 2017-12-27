Get used to drills, China tells Taiwan

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Global, Weird
Be the first to comment!

FILE PHOTO – Members of a Taiwanese independence group march with flags around the group of pro-China supporters holding a rally calling peaceful reunification, in Taipei, Taiwan May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING/TAIPEI: Taiwan will gradually get used to Chinese air force drills that encircle the island, China said on Wednesday, while Taiwan’s premier reiterated the self-ruled island’s desire for peaceful relations with its giant neighbor, reported Reuters.

China considers democratic Taiwan to be its sacred territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring what it views as a wayward province under Chinese control.

It has taken an increasingly hostile stance toward Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen, from the island’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, won presidential elections last year and has stepped up its rhetoric and military exercises.

Beijing suspects her of pushing for the island’s formal independence, a red line for China. Tsai says she wants peace with China, but also that she will defend Taiwan’s security and way of life.

Chinese state media has given broad coverage to “island encirclement” exercises near Taiwan this month, including showing pictures of Chinese bomber aircraft with what they said was Taiwan’s highest peak, Yushan, visible in the background.

Asked about the continuing drills and the footage released by the air force, China’s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office said it and the defense ministry had repeatedly described the exercises as routine.

“Everyone will slowly get used it,” spokesman An Fengshan told a routine news briefing, without elaborating.

China’s air force has carried out 16 rounds of exercises close to Taiwan in the past year or so, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a white paper this week. China’s military threat was growing by the day, it warned.

Proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by autocratic China, and Taiwan’s government has accused Beijing of not understanding democracy when it criticizes Taipei.

Taiwan Premier William Lai told a year-end news conference in Taipei that the United States, Japan and South Korea were all paying close attention to the activities of China’s air force.

Lai said his government would take its lead from the president, who was in charge of relations across the Taiwan Strait.

“Under the president’s leadership the Executive Yuan pushes forward government affairs, stabilizing cross-strait relations toward peaceful development,” Lai said, using the formal name for Taiwan’s cabinet.


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Khawaja Asif presents action plan for improving ties with Afghanistan

December 26, 2017 1:37 pm

China, Pakistan to look at including Afghanistan in $57 billion economic corridor

December 26, 2017 12:47 pm

China’s Shanghai to battle ‘big city disease’ by limiting population to 25 million

December 26, 2017 12:39 pm

China hands down harshest sentence in multi-year rights crackdown

December 26, 2017 11:31 am

Dream of strong economic cooperation linked to regional peace: President

December 24, 2017 6:26 pm

Iraq reaches initial deal with China’s Zhenhua to develop East Baghdad oilfield

December 24, 2017 3:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.