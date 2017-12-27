Blind mystic Baba Vanga, who predicted several world-changing events, had two major predictions for 2018

LONDON: A blind mystic who many claim predicted 9/11, the rise of ISIS, the Boxing day tsunami and Brexit also foresaw two major events in 2018.

Bulgarian Baba Vanga – who died in 1996 at the age of 85 – is well known among conspiracy theorists who believe she foretold natural disasters and global events long before they occurred.

Before she died Baba left predictions up to the 51st Century, when she believed the world would end.

For 2018, she foresaw two world-changing events.

They were that China will become the world’s next “super power”, taking over from the US and “a new form of energy” will be discovered on Venus.

So could these predictions actually come true?

China’s economy has been steadily expanding over the last few years.

In 1970 the country made up just 4.1% of the total world’s economy but this rose to 15.6% in 2015 and it is continuing to rise.

It has not yet overtaken the US but could soon do so.

In 2015 the US contributed 16.7% of the world’s economy but this is expected to fall to 14.9% in 2025, according to Forbes.

When it comes to Venus, there are no current plans to send a space mission there.

However, the Parker Solar Probe, named after the solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker, is scheduled to launch in July 2018 and will investigate the outer corona of the Sun.

While it won’t land on Venus, it will use the planet’s gravitational force to pass around the Sun.

The craft’s mission is to determine the structure of the magnetic fields at the sources of solar wind, trace the flow of energy that heats the plasma surrounding the Sun and explore dusty plasma and its influence on solar wind and energetic particle formation.

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted 9/11 by claiming “two steel birds” would attack the “American brethren.”

She reportedly said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing.”

She was also said to have foreseen Brexit when she said when she said Europe as we know it will “cease to exist” by the end of 2016, and she warned of the rise of an extremist Muslim army that would invade Europe, thought to refer to the rise of ISIS.

However, last year it was claimed she said that Barack Obama would be the “last American president”, which falsely led some to believe Donald Trump would never be sworn in.

Other future events Baba warned the world about include the end of world hunger by 2028, Mars colonies gaining nucleur weapons by 2256 and Earth becoming unhabitable from 2341.

Story first published: 27th December 2017