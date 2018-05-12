No rains likely in Karachi till Ramazan: Met Office



Following a three-day hot spell, the intermittent rains turned the weather pleasant in Pakistan’s upper areas and Islamabad.

The meteorological department said the wet spell will continue for the next 24 hours. The first week of the Islamic month of Ramazan will remain relatively cold in upper areas, according to the Met Office.

“The showers will intermittently continue in upper areas including Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the next 24 hours. Parts of upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will receive the downpours,” said Aleemul Hassan, deputy director Met Office.

“No rains are expected in Karachi till Ramazan. However, areas in south Punjab and upper Sindh may receive showers.”

Temperature may vary from 35 to 38 degrees in Karachi, predicted the Met official.

The temperature is predicted to go up in the last ten days of May, said the weather forecaster.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob,Kalat divisions, KP, FATA while at isolated places in Lahore, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad,Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir.Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at isolated places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However isolated rain occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Sargodha and Ziarat divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hours:

KP: Dir 11, Lower Dir 07, Chitral 04, Drosh 02, D.I khan, Peshawar A/P, Saidu Sharif Trace,

Punjab: Bhakkar 01, Lahore PBO, Sahiwal, Sargodha (City) Trace,

Balochistan: Ziarat 01, Nokkundi Trace.



Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Larkana 49°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jaccobabad, Moenjodaro 48°C, Rahim yar khan, Padidan 47°C.

Story first published: 12th May 2018