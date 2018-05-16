Karachi temperature likely to hit 41°C on 1st Ramazan

May 16, 2018
Maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 39 and 41 degree centigrade on Thursday, the first day of Ramazan, according to Met Office.

The Met Office has forecast that Sindh will continue to experience hot weather on Thursday and Friday.

It said prevailing wet spell will continue in upper parts of the country till next three days.

Today’s highest temperature was recorded 45°C in Sibbi, followed by 44°C in Hyderabad.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded 39°C today.

Forecast for Thursday:

Rain, thundershower, gusty winds and dust storms are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy to light showers are also likely in Quetta, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Wednesday, rain was recorded in Kalam, Dir, Azad Kashmir, FATA, Faisalabad, Lahore, Jhang and Gilgit-Baltistan.

