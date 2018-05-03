High temperature, low attendance: Students skip school as Karachi heats up

May 3, 2018
Attendance in schools throughout the city remained low on Thursday as children preferred to stay indoors due to the scorching heat.

Parents requested the administrations of various schools to grant children holidays because of the heat. On the other hand, K-Electric has increased load shedding in various parts of the city.

The Met department has warned that the temperature will continue to soar in the upcoming days. A heatwave warning has been issued by the Met department for a few cities of Pakistan.

People have taken to cold drinks such as lassi, juices and shakes to beat the heat. Vendors selling fresh juices have plenty of customers to sell to.

Heat stroke camps devoid of basic facilities

If you happen to visit a heat stroke camp in Karachi, you won't find medicines nor any staff member to help you with your condition.

"These empty camps are nothing but a joke with the masses," says an annoyed citizen.

With the city government not taking its job seriously, people are looking after themselves. Concerned citizens have placed water coolers for the poor at various locations of the city.
