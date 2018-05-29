Heatstroke alert issued as hot weather predicted in KP

May 29, 2018
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a heatstroke alert after the met department predicted sweltering weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 10 days.

According to heatstroke alert, people are advised to be careful and avoid unnecessary movement as hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

In the next ten days weather will remain extremely hot in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D.I.Khan.

People are advised to cover their head with wet cloth in case if they have to come out of home during peak hours of heat. During Sehar and Iftari, take excessive quantity of water.

The people are advised to shift patient away from sunlight, reduce his clothes, keep him under fan, put wet cloth on his forehead, keep ice in his underarms and put the legs of patients in upward direction.

After giving first aid, the patient should be forthwith taken to nearby hospital for proper treatment, added the alert.

