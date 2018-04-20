Winter returns to northern areas with rain, snowfall

April 20, 2018
KARACHI: The hot weather took a U-turn as northern areas of the country received snowfall, and different cities in Punjab received heavy rain on Friday.

The Neelum valley of Azad Kashmir, Kalam valley of Swat and parts of FATA received snowfall, according to Met Office.

Mardan, Bannu, Malakand and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy rain.

Attock, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities in Punjab experienced light to heavy showers.

Forecast for Friday (night):
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Forecast for Saturday:
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain-thundershower (snow over hills) with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur, Quetta and Kalat divisions.

Snowfall (inch): Astore, Kalam 02, Murree, Malamjabba 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures: Mithi 41°C, Mirpurkhas 39°C, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sibbi 38°C.
