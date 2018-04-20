Winter returns to northern areas with rain, snowfall

The Neelum valley of Azad Kashmir, Kalam valley of Swat and parts of FATA received snowfall, according to Met Office.Mardan, Bannu, Malakand and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy rain.Attock, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities in Punjab experienced light to heavy showers.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.Rain-thundershower (snow over hills) with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur, Quetta and Kalat divisions.Astore, Kalam 02, Murree, Malamjabba 01.Mithi 41°C, Mirpurkhas 39°C, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sibbi 38°C.

Story first published: 20th April 2018