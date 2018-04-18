Heavy rain in KP, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir; more forecast

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the fresh wet spell is likely to persist till Friday.Peshawar received light to heavy showers while Nowshera city received hailstorm.In Balochistan, Chaman and adjoining areas received heavy rain.The hot weather continued to grip Sindh where the hot and dry conditions are likely to persist for a few more days. In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded 39 degree centigrade. Mercury on the scale is expected to remain between 35 and 37 degree centigrade till Friday.More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand division, FATA, while at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Zhob, Kalat, Quetta divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions), FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.I khan, D.G khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Kalat and Quetta divisions.Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Quetta, D.G khan divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA while at isolated places in Sargodha division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.KP: Malamjabba 37, Kalam 15, Dir 13, D.I.Khan 09, Parachinar 08, Pattan 06, Saidu Sharif 04, Peshawar (A/P 04,City 01), Chitral, Mirkhani 03, Kohat, Balakot 02, Lower Dir, Drosh 01, Punjab: Layyah 09, Noorpurthal 03, D.G khan 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Garidupatta 01, Balochistan: Quetta (S.M 04, PBO 02), GB: Astore, Bagrote 01.Shaheed Benazirabad 43°C, Mithi, Chhor 42°C.

Story first published: 18th April 2018