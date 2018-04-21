Heatwave risk looms despite unseasonable snowfall

April 21, 2018
KARACHI: The Met Office says there is still the risk of heatwave in different parts of the country during May despite unseasonable snowfall in northern areas.

On Friday, Neelum valley of Azad Kashmir, Kalam valley of Swat, parts of FATA, Chitral, KP and upper Punjab received moderate snowfall in an otherwise warm April.

Forecasting expert Mohammad Aleem ul Hassan warned that the risk of heatwave still looms large.

He said the snowfall late April snowfall was unusual. “There was forecast of rain but not of snowfall,” he said, adding that heavy rains are likely in country’s upper areas during hot weather in May.
