Temperature in Karachi to reach 40 degrees today

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Mercury in Karachi might soar up to 40oC today, said the Met Office

Wind pressure is likely to be between 10 and 15 nautical miles, resulting in humidity and hot weather. According to the meteorological department, maximum temperature in Karachi will be between 38 and 40 degrees for three days starting today.

The Met Office said water content in the air was 77% in Karachi at 7am today.

Temperature recorded this morning was 32 degrees in Islamabad, 30 in Lahore and 31 in Karachi.

The Met Office said that it has been unusually hot in the southern parts of the country during the month of March this year. As a result, the months of April and May will be exceptionally dry and hot.

Doctors say people should drink a lot of water before stepping out and avoid eating food from outside.


