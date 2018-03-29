Stormy weather predicted for Pakistan

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting By: Abid Ali

ISLAMABAD: Stormy weather was forecast for most parts of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department released a warning stating that the weather will remain cloudy over the next two months with less rainfall.

The cold and heat waves have become the reason for the stormy conditions.

Karachi and coastal areas may face increased air pressure.

Director PMD Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that cyclones cannot be predicted as to where they will move.

“We cannot rule out whether if the Karachi and the coastal belt of the country is safe or not,” Siddiqui said.
