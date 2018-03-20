Is rainfall going to affect PSL in Lahore?

A blanket of clouds is hovering over Islamabad and it is feared that they might head towards Lahore and affect the PSL matches in Lahore

Weather is changing and winds blowing from Balochistan have brought clouds to northern areas, says the Met department. Rains are expected tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) in Islamabad and some parts of Punjab.

Islamabad and surrounding areas will likely receive heavy rains while light downpour might happen in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gilgit and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan, said Meterological Department director Dr Khalid Mehmood Malik.

In case the cloud head towards Lahore today and tomorrow, PSL matches might get affected. The sky will be clear on March 23 in Islamabad, he said.

No rains for Karachi

Karachi will continue to remain deprived of rainfall. “The rains system is not heading towards Karachi,” said Dr Malik. Partial overcast is expected while the month of March will see no rains in the port city.

PSL final will take place in Karachi.
