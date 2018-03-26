Karachi expected to sizzle at 41 degrees today

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PHOTO: FILE

Temperature in Karachi is likely to soar up to 41oC

According to the Met Office, weather will be dry across the country. Humidity will fall during the day, resulting in rising temperature.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature prediction is 20oC. Water content in the air is likely to fall to 15% in the afternoon. Wind pressure will be between eight and 10 nautical miles.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature expected in Lahore is 36oC while the minimum is 15oC. Humidity will be 36% during the day. In Islamabad, the maximum and minimum temperature predictions are 32oC and 13oC, repsectively.

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was in Shaheed Benazirabad. It was 43oC. In Mithi, it was 41oC, while the temperature in Karachi, Dadu, Thatta, Choor, Lasbela and Pid Edan was 40oC.

How to beat the heat

Drink lots of water in the morning to protect yourself from the sizzling temperature. Children should also be made to drink a lot of water in the morning before they leave for school.


Published in Pakistan, Weather

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh watch PSL final in Karachi

March 25, 2018 9:58 pm

â€˜Chacha Cricketâ€™ charges up crowd at PSL final – Watch

March 25, 2018 8:42 pm

PSL final: Palmist predicts Islamabad Unitedâ€™s victory

March 25, 2018 7:54 pm

Here’s who will win PSL final, according to a parrot

March 25, 2018 7:50 pm

Sethi urges social media teams to play constructive role

March 25, 2018 7:49 pm

PSL Closing Ceremony: Ali Zafar performs live

March 25, 2018 7:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.