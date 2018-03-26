Karachi expected to sizzle at 41 degrees today

PHOTO: FILE

Temperature in Karachi is likely to soar up to 41oC

According to the Met Office, weather will be dry across the country. Humidity will fall during the day, resulting in rising temperature.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature prediction is 20oC. Water content in the air is likely to fall to 15% in the afternoon. Wind pressure will be between eight and 10 nautical miles.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature expected in Lahore is 36oC while the minimum is 15oC. Humidity will be 36% during the day. In Islamabad, the maximum and minimum temperature predictions are 32oC and 13oC, repsectively.

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was in Shaheed Benazirabad. It was 43oC. In Mithi, it was 41oC, while the temperature in Karachi, Dadu, Thatta, Choor, Lasbela and Pid Edan was 40oC.

How to beat the heat

Drink lots of water in the morning to protect yourself from the sizzling temperature. Children should also be made to drink a lot of water in the morning before they leave for school.

