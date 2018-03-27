Heat wave not likely in Karachi: Met Department



There is no imminent threat of heat wave in Karachi, said Meteorological Department Tuesday.

“Temperature will gradually soar. And, the weather will remain as usual in the next two months,” said Shahid Abbas Pakistan Meteorological Department Regional Director said while talking to Samaa TV.

“Karachi citizens need not worry as there is no threat of heat wave in the city.”

The mercury soared during the last two days in the city as the Met Department predicted the temperature to touch 40C.



Reacting to hot weather Sunday, Abbas said the soaring temperature cannot cause much trouble to the citizens owing to low humidity.

Mercury will start going down mainly thanks to sea breeze from Wednesday, he added.

Story first published: 27th March 2018