Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, D.G.Khan and D.I.Khan divisions.Snowfall is expected over the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan and Malakand.Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Rain-thundershower (snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 57, Balakot 37, Risalpur30, Saidu sharif 29, Cherat 27, Malamjabba 26, Kalam, Kakul 25, Dir 19, Peshawar (A/P 17, City 12), Kohat 16, Lower dir 12, Chitral 11, Parachinar, Mirkhani, Drosh 07, Bannu 05,Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 33, Chillas 26, Astore 23, Gilgit 21, Hunza 07, Bunji 05, Gupis, Skardu 02,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 41, Garidupatta 34, Rawalakot 12, Kotli 02.Punjab: Kamra 26, Murree 16, Mianwali 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10, Shamsabad 07), Islamabad (Z.P 08, Golra 04), Bhakkar 01,Balochistan: Turbat 03, Ziarat 01,Astore 02.Astore - 01Â°C, Kalam 00Â°C.

Story first published: 14th March 2018