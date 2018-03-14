Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir caused flood like situation in the mountainous regions on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the Met Office predicts more downpour.
Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Weather Forecast for night:
Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions), Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, D.G.Khan and D.I.Khan divisions.
Snowfall is expected over the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan and Malakand.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain-thundershower (snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 57, Balakot 37, Risalpur30, Saidu sharif 29, Cherat 27, Malamjabba 26, Kalam, Kakul 25, Dir 19, Peshawar (A/P 17, City 12), Kohat 16, Lower dir 12, Chitral 11, Parachinar, Mirkhani, Drosh 07, Bannu 05,
Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 33, Chillas 26, Astore 23, Gilgit 21, Hunza 07, Bunji 05, Gupis, Skardu 02,
Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 41, Garidupatta 34, Rawalakot 12, Kotli 02.
Punjab: Kamra 26, Murree 16, Mianwali 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10, Shamsabad 07), Islamabad (Z.P 08, Golra 04), Bhakkar 01,
Balochistan: Turbat 03, Ziarat 01,
Snowfall (inch): Astore 02.
Today's lowest temperatures: Astore - 01Â°C, Kalam 00Â°C.
