Countrywide rain forecast

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday and Friday.Rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat and Sukkur divisions on Wednesday night and Thursday.Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Galliyat during the period.Quetta 05, Drosh, Dalbandin, Kalat 01.Parachinar -01Â°C.

Story first published: 28th February 2018