Countrywide rain forecast

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan, Weather
ISLAMABAD: Met office has predicted that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Wednesday, and may cause rain in upper parts on Thursday and Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday and Friday.

Rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat and Sukkur divisions on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs: Quetta 05, Drosh, Dalbandin, Kalat 01.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures: Parachinar -01Â°C.
