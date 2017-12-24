ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the weather department, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

“Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over central/southern Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours,” PMD stated.

In the past 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred in Bagrote.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures: Astore -07Â°C, Gupis and Kalat -06Â°C, Skardu, Kalam and Malamjabba with -04Â°C.

Story first published: 24th December 2017