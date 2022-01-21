Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Video: Make your motorcycle attractive and safe

A father son duo have some tricks up their sleeves

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Motorcycle is the most economic means of transportation in Pakistan. It is preferred by many because of its low fuel consumption, flexibility and price. But the riders are always at the risk of accident.

The two-wheeler gets difficult to balance during rains, and many bike riders sustaib injuries when the bike slips.

Motorcycle modification expert Taimoor and his father Pervaiz, an automobile engineer, share their tricks for making a bike not only safe but also aesthetically more attractive.

