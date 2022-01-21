Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Some real news about fake teeth

Any dental clinic can help you get new ones

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

People who lose their teeth find it really difficult to go about life without feeling a little self-conscious.

The solution, say dentists, is crown bridging, which is a process of filling missing teeth in your jaw.

 
 
 

These teeth are made of porcelain. They are carefully crafted in a laboratory after taking measurements of the patient’s mouth.

How are these teeth cast, shaped and polished, and how closely do they resemble real teeth? We decided to go find out.

teeth
 
