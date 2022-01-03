Smartwatches: the next big thing or just a fad?

They can cost from Rs2,200 to Rs163,000

The smartphone has become a necessary gadget for all generations in today’s tech-driven world. It started off as a luxury item but soon became an important tool to regulate daily life.

Smartwatches, however, have been trying to make a mark for a long time and only recently they have gained currency.

Muhammad Usama, a shopkeeper and smartwatch enthusiast says, “The smartwatch is gaining popularity among the youth because it looks cool and it works best for biker who can see notifications and call details while riding their bikes.”

Popular smartwatches available on the market have features like blood pressure monitoring sensors, well-being monitors that not only count footsteps but can also track movement while the user is swimming. These tiny devices are able to connect to the GPS.

Smartwatches also offer a wide range of wallpapers and allow users to set the interface according to their choice.

The latest models of these watches allow users to receive text messages and voice calls.

It is expected that in the year 2022, more advanced features would be introduced.

Can these wearable devices outsmart mobile phones and other gadgets? You can expect an answer in the near future.