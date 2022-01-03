Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Smartwatches: the next big thing or just a fad?

They can cost from Rs2,200 to Rs163,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The smartphone has become a necessary gadget for all generations in today’s tech-driven world. It started off as a luxury item but soon became an important tool to regulate daily life.

Smartwatches, however, have been trying to make a mark for a long time and only recently they have gained currency.

Muhammad Usama, a shopkeeper and smartwatch enthusiast says, “The smartwatch is gaining popularity among the youth because it looks cool and it works best for biker who can see notifications and call details while riding their bikes.”

Popular smartwatches available on the market have features like blood pressure monitoring sensors, well-being monitors that not only count footsteps but can also track movement while the user is swimming. These tiny devices are able to connect to the GPS.

Smartwatches also offer a wide range of wallpapers and allow users to set the interface according to their choice.

The latest models of these watches allow users to receive text messages and voice calls.

It is expected that in the year 2022, more advanced features would be introduced.

Can these wearable devices outsmart mobile phones and other gadgets? You can expect an answer in the near future.

FaceBook WhatsApp
apple watch smartphones smartwatch
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
smart watch in pakistan, pakistan smart watch price, smartwatch 2021, cheap smartwatch in pakistan, smart watch price in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 2 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 2 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 2 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 2 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 3 January 2022
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 3 January 2022
Smartwatches: the next big thing or just a fad?
Smartwatches: the next big thing or just a fad?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.