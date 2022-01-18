Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Mustafa Kamal on the warpath against PPP’s black law

'They can't even manage dog bite vaccines, forget running Sindh'

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pak Sarzameen Party's Mustafa Kamal used to be Karachi's mayor and oversaw the city's management under the 2001 local government laws. Today he is standing against a new local government law that the PPP has pushed through the Sindh Assembly. He speaks to Naya Din about why he feels that the PPP has failed to deliver in Sindh when it has come to city management.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is a second political party that has also spoken against the new local government law, under which elections are scheduled in a few months. It is holding its own protest outside the Sindh Assembly.

