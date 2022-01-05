Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Mini-budget: How much available balance you get on Rs100 recharge

The government has proposed an increase in the withholding tax

Posted: Jan 5, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The government last week tabled a Finance (Supplementary) Bill in the National Assembly. Being dubbed as mini-budget by the opposition, the bill proposes to increase several taxes as exemptions of Rs343 billion worth will be abolished.

The government has claimed that the poor would not be affected. However, the increases in the advance tax on mobile phone recharge or bills will burden everyone as the mobile phone is used by every segment in Pakistan.

Cellular companies offer different packages to their customers for calls, internet and SMS.

At present, when consumers recharge a prepaid card of Rs100, there is an immediate deduction of 10% (Rs.9.10) in withholding or advance tax. Then General Sales Tax at the rate of 19.5% (Rs.14.8) is deducted on the remaining amount.

But in the supplementary finance bill, the government has proposed to increase the withholding tax rate from 10% to 15%. After the bill is passed, the consumers will be paying Rs3.9 more on every Rs100 recharge. The deduction will increase to Rs27.8 from the current tax deduction of Rs 23.9.

Find out more in this video including whether the consumers will be able to use voice and internet packages from this balance.

