How inflation has hit low-income families

What low-income families and others should expect in coming months

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Inflation does not seem to go away. Commodity prices have steadily increased in the past several months, pushing up the monthly expenses of an average household. The income, on the other hand, has registered no increase. It has dwindled for some families. 

The situation has left low-income families with frustration given that many people now struggle to make ends meet. 

What should they expect in the coming month: more inflation or a respite? Watch the video to know more. 

