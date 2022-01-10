Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Beginner’s guide: How to invest in stock market

Stocks have always been one of the safest investments

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistanis losing billion of rupees to digital currency scams this year have proved one thing: people in Pakistan want to invest their money to generate passive income, but they don’t know where and how to invest.

Finding safe venues for investment is a major challenge, especially without proper guidelines for novices.

Stocks have always been the cheapest and the safest to start.
The Pakistan Stock Market is a 77 trillion rupees market with hundreds of listed companies.

Watch this video to know about the opportunities for new investors and understand what you should look for before investing.

