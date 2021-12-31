Watch: The last sunset in major cities of Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan is all set to welcome 2022 in a few hours. The captivating footage of the last sunset in major cities of the country was recorded by SAMAA TV.

In Islamabad, the sight was especially beautiful, with the reflection of the orange sun in the water below. While in Lahore the sun turned into an orange ball and lost its luster as the sky was overcome by haze.

Peshawar's sunset reflected a combination of trees, water and sky. On the other hand, in Multan the sun created the mesmerizing horizon with dark clouds.

