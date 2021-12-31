Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Watch: The last sunset in major cities of Pakistan

Footage from Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan is all set to welcome 2022 in a few hours. The captivating footage of the last sunset in major cities of the country was recorded by SAMAA TV.

In Islamabad, the sight was especially beautiful, with the reflection of the orange sun in the water below. While in Lahore the sun turned into an orange ball and lost its luster as the sky was overcome by haze.

Peshawar's sunset reflected a combination of trees, water and sky. On the other hand, in Multan the sun created the mesmerizing horizon with dark clouds.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.

