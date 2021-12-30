Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Watch: Heavy rain pours down on pilgrims in Makkah

Authorities intensify efforts to drain

Posted: Dec 29, 2021
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

The Holy city of Makkah experienced moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, bringing the temperature down by a few notches.

A video doing the rounds on social media showed heavy rain in area surrounding the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Meanwhile, the Saudi authorities have intensified efforts to clear the effects of rain in the Grand Mosque.

The Saudi government urged the public to be vigilant amid the heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast in several regions of the Kingdom to last until Thursday.

