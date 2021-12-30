Watch: Heavy rain pours down on pilgrims in Makkah

The Holy city of Makkah experienced moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, bringing the temperature down by a few notches.

A video doing the rounds on social media showed heavy rain in area surrounding the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

VIDEO: Rain in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah last night pic.twitter.com/L2e2ZJ7B0V — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Saudi authorities have intensified efforts to clear the effects of rain in the Grand Mosque.

The Saudi government urged the public to be vigilant amid the heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast in several regions of the Kingdom to last until Thursday.

