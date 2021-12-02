Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Watch: 14-storey cruise ship docks at Karachi never to return

It was built by an Italian shipbuilder

Posted: Dec 1, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A 14-storey high cruise ship has arrived at Gadani never to return. However, unlike other ships that arrived at Gadani ship breaking yard in the past this one would not be dismantled into pieces.

Celestyal Experience, formerly known as Costa Romantica, is a 1990s vintage ship built for Costa Cruises.

The 56,800 gross-ton cruise ship, introduced in 1992, was built by the Italian shipbuilder. A Pakistani company, New Choice Enterprises, bought it for ship breaking but after finding the ship in a “good condition” they have decided to transform it into a hotel or cruise.

According to a report, the cruise ship underwent a significant modernization and overhaul in 2011 as part of a life extension program designed to update the ship. The 14 storey ship has the following features:

  • 1,411 rooms
  • Seven-star hotel
  • Shopping mall
  • Gaming zone
  • Swimming pool
  • Three ballrooms

The company says they had sought permission to anchor the cruise ship near Karachi Port Grand but the request was denied due to its massive size. The ship has now been anchored at Gadani Ship Breaking Yard.

Reporting by Rizwan Alam

