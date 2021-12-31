Video: How mini-budget will affect you

The federal government on Thursday introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill in the National Assembly to withdraw sales tax exemptions on many items.

The bill was introduced to meet the conditions set by the IMF. A total of Rs342 billion in taxes will be collected after the National Assembly passes the bill.

The opposition has criticized the supplementary finance bill, saying the mini-budget will increase inflation in the country.

However, the government says that the bill will not affect the common man. This video explains how the mini-budget will affect you and what broader impact it could have for the country.