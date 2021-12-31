Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: How mini-budget will affect you

Tax exemptions of Rs342 billion worth withdrawn

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The federal government on Thursday introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill in the National Assembly to withdraw sales tax exemptions on many items.

The bill was introduced to meet the conditions set by the IMF. A total of Rs342 billion in taxes will be collected after the National Assembly passes the bill.

The opposition has criticized the supplementary finance bill, saying the mini-budget will increase inflation in the country.

However, the government says that the bill will not affect the common man. This video explains how the mini-budget will affect you and what broader impact it could have for the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
inflation mini-budget
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mini budget ke aam admi per asraat, mini budget impact on common people, mini budget pakistan, gold price increase, gold rate, pakistan jwellery rate, mini budget update, pakistan economy, mehngayi, pakistan mehngayi, mehngai, inflation
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: The last sunset in major cities of Pakistan
Watch: The last sunset in major cities of Pakistan
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 30 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 30 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 30 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 30 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 31 December 2021
Video: How mini-budget will affect you
Video: How mini-budget will affect you
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 31 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 31 December 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.