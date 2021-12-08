Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Karachi madrassa develops into unique school, offers science, IT education

Kindergarteners, college goers and language learners are among students

Posted: Dec 8, 2021
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Usually, there are five or six days of school in a week but a school in Martin Quarters area of Karachi offers madrassa, school and IT education under one roof for the seven days of a week and that too in a cozy environment.

“Off the school” is run by Syed Najamuddin Seharwardi who is an NED University graduate.

Speaking on the SAMAA TV morning show “Naya Din”, Mr Najam said he started coaching classes at a madrasa building in 2011 when he was in university but gradually the location transformed into a complete educational institute for girls and boys.

"There is a shift in the afternoon from 12pm to 3pm, in which kindergarten children come while in the second shift students from sixth grade to matriculation arrive," he said.

"Intermediate science and commerce classes are held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Therefore, the school runs for more than fourteen hours," he said.

The students are not required to wear any uniform or spend money on other things. Even the fee is nominal.

The focus is on providing quality education, according to Seharwardi.

The school not only teaches academic courses but also offers various courses in IT, including programming and web development and languages such as Persian and Arabic.

IT courses taught to university students elsewhere are being offered to school children here, Seharwardi said.

Teachers are graduates from the NED university or other leading universities.

