Muhammad Ammar, a resident of Karachi, runs a small ice cream shop in Gulzar-e-Hijri. To a passerby, nothing about him may appear unusual though he has the perfect-guy-next-door personality.

However, Ammar is an international athlete and a national jiu-jitsu champion who has won more than 15 medals for Pakistan so far.

What is a world-level athlete is doing at an ice cream shop? Watch this video to find out.