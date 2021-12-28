How to make a car insurance claim

Automobile insurance protects your vehicle if you have had an accident that has led to damages. To get car insurance you have to call the helpline number of your insurance company and give your home address after which the surveyor will come and take pictures and other documents of the car.

The insurance company will provide an insurance policy within two days after the paperwork has been completed.

How can you get car insurance and what should you do to make a claim in case of an accident, damage and theft?