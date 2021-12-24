Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
How overseas Pakistanis can buy home at subsidized rates

Under SBP scheme they can apply for home loan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

One of the problems Pakistanis living abroad face is the difficulty of buying and owning a house in their home country while living abroad.

In August 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme for non-resident Pakistanis who are Roshan Digital Account Holders. They can get a home loan for a term of 3 to 25 years.

Watch the video to know how they can apply for the loan and what benefits will they receive under this scheme?

Disclaimer: This video has been published in partnership with MCB. The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check the information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

Overseas Pakistanis roshan apna ghar Roshan Digital Account
 
