Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
How clandestine digital money changers operate in Pakistan

With the rise of cryptocurrencies, a new network takes roots

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

With the rise of cryptocurrencies a clandestine network of digital money changers is spreading in Pakistan.

They are also called “digital currency dealers” and “e-money changers” and operate like money changers. 

The only difference is the type of currency exchanged. While money changers trade currencies like the US dollar, the pound sterling, and Saudi Riyals, the digital money changers can swap currency notes with trade digital currencies.

And while money exchanges have branches like banks, the digital money changers have set up an underground network without brick-and-mortar branches or offices.

Watch the video to know how they operate and how digital currency is delivered to the clients’ accounts.

