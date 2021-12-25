Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Don’t let the Green bus turn red, fret Karachi wallahs

A tour of Karachi's BRT

Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The wait is over! Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit service has begun working after almost six years of being in the works.

Abdullah Chowk station and Numaish are the first and last stops to the Green Line Bus service, which covers a 21km track in 45 minutes and has 25 stations. The fare for one trip will range between Rs15 and Rs55.

Karachi has planned multiple Bus Rapid Transit routes and the Green line is the first. It started operating at half capacity from Saturday.

“This is overwhelming; it feels like I am traveling in a European city," said one passenger. "This is a gift for Karachi and it is well-deserved.”

Taking a trip made some people emotional. Others were concerned about one particular aspect of public etiquette. Almost all the commuters were afraid of the one thing: Paan. “Please, avail the service but just don’t spit anywhere,” one of the passengers said.

green line buses Karachi
 
