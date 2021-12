The video recreations gone viral on the internet

Turkey’s ice cream seller Çılgın Dondurmacı has become an internet sensation for his dance moves while selling ice creams. Now, people in Pakistan have adapted this business strategy too. Biryani and Bun Kabab sellers' video recreations have gone viral on the internet and are being loved by the viewers.

