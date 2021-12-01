Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Covid-19 updates: Omicron variant and booster jabs

The strain has not been detected in Pakistan so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

The Omicron variant of Covid-10 has not yet entered Pakistan, but the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has said that the new strain will inevitably hit the country as sealing borders against viruses was impossible.

The authorities have implemented strict testing at the airports and guidelines have been issued to make booster jabs mandatory for almost everyone. In this video, SAMAA Health's Hamid Rehman brings you all the latest updates on coronavirus, the new Omicron variant, and booster jabs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus pakistan updates, coronavirus pakistan, omicron variant in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 30 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 30 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 30 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 30 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 1 December 2021
Covid-19 updates: Omicron variant and booster jabs
Covid-19 updates: Omicron variant and booster jabs
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 1 December 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 1 December 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.