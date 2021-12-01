Covid-19 updates: Omicron variant and booster jabs

The strain has not been detected in Pakistan so far

The Omicron variant of Covid-10 has not yet entered Pakistan, but the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has said that the new strain will inevitably hit the country as sealing borders against viruses was impossible.

The authorities have implemented strict testing at the airports and guidelines have been issued to make booster jabs mandatory for almost everyone. In this video, SAMAA Health's Hamid Rehman brings you all the latest updates on coronavirus, the new Omicron variant, and booster jabs.