Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
A unique Karachi soup offers medicinal benefits

The vendor narrates the story behind his product

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

People in Karachi wait all year long to experience what tends to be a short winter season. They celebrate the winter like a festival and a major part of this celebration is the food they can have during cold weather. Soups have always topped the list of such food.

Soups are enjoyed during the winter throughout Pakistan, but it has become a tradition in Karachi. This is evident by the multiple local soup spots opening up in the city.

Vendors have offered several varieties of soup in different neighbourhoods of the city. While chicken corn soup is something that you would find almost everywhere, Thai soup, hot-and-sour soup, and a few others have gained popularity. Several varieties have been introduced by simply changing the ingredients.

However, not everyone can prepare a soup that satisfies the complicated taste buds of Karachi netizens.

Out of all the soup shops, there is one place in Karachi’s Keamari area that offers a unique crab soup. Abdul Aziz, the owner of Rajo Soup Point, started selling crab soup in winters a few years ago.

He says the soup had once helped him fight flu and cold and he found it best for the people who have asthma or who face difficulty breathing due to smog in the winter.

Abdul Aziz says “I drink this soup myself whenever I feel congestion in my chest. It keeps me warm and clears the cold.”

People from different areas of Karachi head to Keamari to taste this soup not just to try something new but also to experience the medicinal benefits of it.

Karachi winters
 
