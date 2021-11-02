Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Yellows and oranges: Autumn brings colors to Ghanche valley

The area is called 'heaven on Earth' during this season

Posted: Nov 2, 2021
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

The colors and sights of Ghanche district take a high leap as soon as autumn hits the valley. Yellow and orange leaves sprawled across the streets add the perfect color to the breathlessly beautiful district.

The people of Ghanche agree. ‘I would recommend tourists to visit this place in autumn," a resident of the area said.

Nestled in the daunting Karakoram Range, Ghanche is one of the few places in the country that gives a lofty view of the world’s second-highest mountain.

