Watch: Woman vet from Moro dedicates life to ‘God’s creature’

Reporting by Liaquat Ali

Shehrish Peerzada is a veterinary 'hospital-on-feet' who provides free-of-cost animal care in the remote area of Moro in Sindh province. She has dedicated her life to the treatment of 'God’s creature.'

The veterinarian holds a five-year degree from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Skarand. She finds big animals difficult to handle as it requires a lot of care.

“In order to control animals like a camel for the treatment, patience and affection are required,” she says.

Sehrish urges people to get the degree if they love animals as the field crucially requires qualified individuals.

