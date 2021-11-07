Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Woman vet from Moro dedicates life to ‘God’s creature’

Shehrish Peerzada offers free of cost service

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Reporting by Liaquat Ali

Shehrish Peerzada is a veterinary 'hospital-on-feet' who provides free-of-cost animal care in the remote area of Moro in Sindh province. She has dedicated her life to the treatment of 'God’s creature.'

The veterinarian holds a five-year degree from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Skarand. She finds big animals difficult to handle as it requires a lot of care.

“In order to control animals like a camel for the treatment, patience and affection are required,” she says.

Sehrish urges people to get the degree if they love animals as the field crucially requires qualified individuals.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Animal Treatment Veterinarian
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Veterinarian from Moro dedicates life to God’s creature, Animal's doctor in Sindh, Vet in Sindh, veterinarian in Sindh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahodand’s glamping site offers ideal snuggle under the stars
Mahodand’s glamping site offers ideal snuggle under the stars
How to find your lucky number
How to find your lucky number
The secrets of Lahore's Ravi ruins
The secrets of Lahore’s Ravi ruins
Watch: Woman vet from Moro dedicates life to 'God’s creature'
Watch: Woman vet from Moro dedicates life to ‘God’s creature’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.