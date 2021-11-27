Watch: Faisalabad quick-witted shopkeeper forces robbers to abort plans

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A quick-witted shopkeeper has foiled a dacoity attempt at a mobile shop at Faisalabad’s Sargodha road.

The CCTV footage shows two armed burglars with facemasks entering the shop where there are nine men including three customers present.

The robbers try to take away money and mobile phones from salespersons and customers at gunpoint. A least two customers throw their cellphones behind the counter.

However, as robbers hold salespersons and customers at gunpoint, one of the workers secretly presses the alarm button next to him. The alarm sound sends the robbers into a panicked frenzy and they rush out.

The suspects managed to flee.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.