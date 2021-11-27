Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Faisalabad quick-witted shopkeeper forces robbers to abort plans

The suspects manage to flee

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A quick-witted shopkeeper has foiled a dacoity attempt at a mobile shop at Faisalabad’s Sargodha road.

The CCTV footage shows two armed burglars with facemasks entering the shop where there are nine men including three customers present.

The robbers try to take away money and mobile phones from salespersons and customers at gunpoint. A least two customers throw their cellphones behind the counter.

However, as robbers hold salespersons and customers at gunpoint, one of the workers secretly presses the alarm button next to him. The alarm sound sends the robbers into a panicked frenzy and they rush out.

The suspects managed to flee.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cctv footage robbery
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How to buy fresh fish in Karachi
How to buy fresh fish in Karachi
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm - 26 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 26 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm - 26 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 26 November 2021
Watch: Faisalabad quick-witted shopkeeper forces robbers to abort plans
Watch: Faisalabad quick-witted shopkeeper forces robbers to abort plans
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am - 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am - 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm - 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm - 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm - 27 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 27 November 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.