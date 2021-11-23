Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Azma, Fayyaz troll each other outside Punjab Assembly

The political rivals were talking to journalists

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

PML-N’s Azma Bokhari and Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan got into candid conversation Tuesday outside Punjab Assembly while talking to journalists.

The political rivals trolled each other for supporting their respective parties.

Azma while telling Fayyaz to “get portfolio first” walks away in the middle of the conversation.

“Make a cell for yourself in the jail before your tenure ends” she jibbed at the minister for prisons.

The minister concluded the conversation by saying that he is ready for jail if Azma is sending him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PML-N PTI Punjab Assembly
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm - 22 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 22 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm - 22 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 22 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm - 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm – 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am - 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am – 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm - 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm – 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am - 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am – 23 November 2021
Watch: Azma, Fayyaz troll each other outside Punjab Assembly
Watch: Azma, Fayyaz troll each other outside Punjab Assembly
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm - 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm – 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm - 23 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm – 23 November 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.