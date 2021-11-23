Watch: Azma, Fayyaz troll each other outside Punjab Assembly

The political rivals were talking to journalists

PML-N’s Azma Bokhari and Minister for Prisons Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan got into candid conversation Tuesday outside Punjab Assembly while talking to journalists.

The political rivals trolled each other for supporting their respective parties.

Azma while telling Fayyaz to “get portfolio first” walks away in the middle of the conversation.

“Make a cell for yourself in the jail before your tenure ends” she jibbed at the minister for prisons.

The minister concluded the conversation by saying that he is ready for jail if Azma is sending him.

