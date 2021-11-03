Vintage car rally with Hitler’s Mercedes 770 heading to Peshawar

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Reporting by Ayesha Atta

Karachi’s vintage car rally is now heading to Peshawar after mesmerizing Lahore. Some of the exquisite cars were on display at Lahore Fort on Sunday.

The rally was organized by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA). More than 50 vintage cars were showcased at the rally including Hitler’s Mercedes 770. A “super Mercedes” parade car was built for and used by Adolf Hitler during World War II.

“These cars were the masterpieces back in the day, and still are,” a participant of the rally said. “They have been maintained in Pakistan and still in the running condition.”

The event was the biggest attraction for Lahore as they were attended by a number of people including school groups.

