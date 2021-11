Folk singers, entertainers perform and craftspeople sell their ware

Islamabad’s Lok Virsa features cultural pavilions of all provinces. It also has international pavilion.

The festival provides a platform to people who work behind the scenes. Kaneez Fatima from Multan, for example, creates toy horses for children to make a living.

The seven day Lok Mela will continue till Sunday.